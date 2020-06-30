Coal Co. Snags $12M In Litigation Funds For Row With Poland

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- An Australian coal mining company has secured about $12 million in litigation funding (18 million in Australian dollars) from a British capital management firm to pursue a claim in international arbitration proceedings against Poland, saying it will repay the funds if it recovers a damages award. Prairie Mining Ltd. said Tuesday that it has signed a litigation funding agreement with LCM Funding UK Ltd. so it can pursue its claims related to an investment dispute with the Polish government over coking coal projects. The dispute stems from Poland's expropriation of the Jan Karski and Debiensko mines, in breach of the Energy...

