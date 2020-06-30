Amputee's Widow Aims To Keep Bayer, Merck On The Hook

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The estate and widow of a man who lost part of his leg allegedly due to Dr. Scholl's padded callus removers have asked a New Jersey appeals court to review a ruling nixing claims that Bayer Healthcare LLC and former parent Merck & Co. Inc. provided inadequate warnings about the product. In court papers made available Tuesday, William O'Dowd's estate and widow urged the division to hear their challenge to Superior Court Judge Stephan C. Hansbury's June 8 opinion, claiming in a brief that "severe prejudice and grave injustice will result absent interlocutory relief." The judge found that the plaintiffs were...

