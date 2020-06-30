2nd Circ. Sinks Airport Hotel Challenge To Chef's $1M OT Win

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The operator of a hotel near New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport can't escape paying an ex-chef more than $1 million in his suit claiming he was shorted on overtime, after the Second Circuit refused Tuesday to "second-guess" the lower court's finding that he qualified for the pay. In its opinion, the three-judge panel declined to overturn the district court's ruling that Mohamed Elghourab didn't fall into the executive exemption for overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act and the New York Labor Law in his suit against Vista JFK LLC. "The district court's findings of fact were based on...

