7th Circ. Clarifies Decision On Standing In Biometric Case

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit declined on Tuesday to rehear arguments over a decision that partially kept a woman's biometric privacy suit against Compass Group USA Inc. at the federal level, but clarified why it found she lacked federal standing for claims over the company's retention of data. Compass Group, which had removed Christine Bryant's suit to federal court, had argued that a three-judge circuit panel failed to consider Section 15(a) of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act in its entirety before deciding she lacked federal standing for claims under that statute. Section 15(a) requires companies to have a publicly available biometric data...

