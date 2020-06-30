Nvidia Says Investor Suit Over Crypto Mining Sales Still Fails

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Technology company Nvidia has asked a California federal judge to toss a shareholder suit accusing it of understating more than $1 billion in crypto-related sales, saying investors are "cherry-picking" portions of executives' statements to allege fraud. In a Monday motion to dismiss, Nvidia objected to claims in the proposed class action that it misled investors "into believing that nearly all" of the company's cryptocurrency-related graphic processing units — or GPUs — revenue came from sales of its crypto product, rather than its product geared to video gamers. The company makes GPUs designed and marketed for video games, primarily including its "GeForce"...

