Ropes Helps B Capital Grab $820M For Sophomore Fund

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- B Capital Group, a tech-focused investment firm formed by the co-founder of Facebook and an ex-Bain Capital executive, said Tuesday that it has wrapped up its second fund after securing $820 million from investors, with assistance from Ropes & Gray LLP. The fund, called B Capital Fund II LP, will target investments in technology-based companies, including those in areas such as software as a service, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, financial technology, health care and transportation and logistics, according to a statement. The new fund increases B Capital's total assets under management to roughly $1.44 billion; the firm has a portfolio of almost...

