Wind Farm Owner Says Texas Co.'s Deception Cost It Millions

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A unit of Spanish energy conglomerate Acciona alleged on Tuesday that a Texas wind farm developer lied about securing land needed for a project to make it seem as if the venture was on track when it was actually falling way behind schedule, which cost $7 million to correct. Acciona Energy USA Global LLC filed an eight-count complaint against Cielo Wind Power LLC in New York state court on Tuesday. In addition to lodging several fraud accusations, the suit seeks a declaratory judgment that it upheld its end of the two companies' contract and doesn't owe Cielo any more money....

