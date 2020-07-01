Chinese Man Charged In 'Birth Tourism' Ring Gets 3 Years

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Chinese man, who has fled the U.S., received a sentence of 37 months after pleading guilty to charges in one of the country's first federal cases targeting a "birth tourism" scheme that allows noncitizens to fraudulently secure American citizenship for their infants, according to prosecutors. A California federal court handed down the sentence against Chao "Edwin" Chen for committing visa and marriage fraud, as well as tax fraud, in relation to his part in the scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. According to the statement, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna sentenced Chen in his absence. Immediately...

