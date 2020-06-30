Offit Kurman's Forum Argument Gets Malpractice Suit Tossed

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Offit Kurman PA on Tuesday ducked a malpractice suit in Texas federal court in which a Houston-based online furniture store sought over $1 million for alleged bill padding and double-billing, after a judge held the store's owner had agreed any dispute would be litigated in Delaware. Because the engagement agreements inked by Luxeyard Inc. owner Amir Mireskandari stipulated that any dispute involving Offit Kurman must be heard in Delaware state court, the Southern District of Texas tossed the malpractice case based on forum non conveniens, which allows a court to dismiss a case if it determines another venue is better suited to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS