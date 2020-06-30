Ex-Judge Accused Of Being Drunk On Job Must Beef Up Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A former Newark municipal judge must file a revised suit if she wants to pursue allegations that she was wrongfully fired and discriminated against amid false accusations of being drunk on the job, a New Jersey federal court ruled. In ruling on a dismissal motion from one defendant, U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi on Monday dismissed without prejudice Vanessa Williams Powell's suit and said the ex-jurist "must file an amended complaint to proceed in this matter." The judge declined to address related defense motions in the case, which includes claims of wrongful termination and discrimination based on a perceived disability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS