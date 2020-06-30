Calif. Appeals Court Revives 99 Cents Workers' Cert. Bids

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT) -- A split California appellate court on Tuesday revived certification bids for two putative classes of 99 Cents Only Stores workers, ruling the trial court should have closely scrutinized 174 signed employee declarations produced by the retail giant stating the company did not commit labor code violations against graveyard shift workers. In a 2-1 published opinion authored by Justice Art W. McKinster, the panel reversed an order denying class certification and an order denying a motion to strike the declarations while remanding the case back to the trial court to reconsider both rulings after more closely scrutinizing the declarations for potential coercion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS