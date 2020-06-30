Calif. Would Win EU Favor With Privacy Measure, Backer Says

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The real estate developer-turned-activist behind an upcoming California ballot initiative that would expand the state's landmark privacy law defended the measure Tuesday, saying the revamp would likely make the European Union more open to lifting restrictions on transferring personal data to California. In an hourlong discussion held over Zoom, Californians for Consumer Privacy founder Alastair Mactaggart dug into his group's motivations for pressing the California Privacy Rights Act, which officially qualified for the statewide November election ballot last week and would broaden the recently enacted California Consumer Privacy Act in several notable ways, as well as the likely impact a successful drive...

