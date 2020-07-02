Calif. Cannabis Delivery Case May Bring Black-Market Growth

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 12:54 PM EDT) -- The viability of many California cannabis delivery businesses may be at stake this month as a landmark lawsuit brought by local municipalities against the California Bureau of Cannabis Control, or BCC, heads to trial. Last year, the County of Santa Cruz and 24 other California cities sued the BCC and its chief, Lori Ajax, to overturn a BCC policy permitting statewide delivery of cannabis products. In County of Santa Cruz, et. al. v. Bureau of Cannabis Control, et. al.,[1] the plaintiff municipalities wish to prohibit cannabis delivery to customers located in jurisdictions that have banned the sale of such products....

