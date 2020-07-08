End Forced Employee Arbitration To Advance Social Equality

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT) -- What a difference a few weeks can make. With the death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis, racial inequality, systemic discrimination and the Black Lives Matter movement are firmly in the spotlight. Protests have abounded across the world, with apparent good doers of different stripes stepping up in support of an all-out war on systemic racism and discrimination, including politicians, influential sports figures, celebrities and even corporations. Most proclaim they are committed to bold action, particularly those from the business community. If those claims are genuine, then corporate Black Lives Matter allies should begin by...

