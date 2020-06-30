SEC Fines Ex-Biotech CEO For Fertility Drug Misstatements

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A former CEO of a biotech company focused on fertility treatments agreed Tuesday to pay over $119,000 to settle claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that she misled investors about the availability and commercial prospects for a product. Michelle Dipp, a co-founder and ex-CEO of OvaScience Inc., violated federal securities law in 2014 and 2015 by making materially false and misleading statements in SEC filings, press releases, earnings calls and other communications with investors about a treatment that was supposed to enhance in vitro fertilization, the commission said. Dipp — who did not admit to or deny the SEC's...

