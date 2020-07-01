Telescope Co. Says Rival Pulling Strings On Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Celestron wants out of a $350 million suit accusing the telescope maker of teaming up with rivals to hike the price of the stargazing devices, slamming the suit as a "transparent and frivolous" effort by a non-party competitor to run it out of business. Though the claims were filed by an amateur astronomer, Celestron told a California federal judge Tuesday that the suit is actually a roundabout attempt by rival Orion Telescopes & Binoculars — who shares the same counsel as the plaintiff in the current suit — to punish it for having "spurned pre-litigation settlement demands by Orion." "Plaintiffs' antitrust...

