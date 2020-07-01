Innogy Delaying Wind Project To Avoid Paying $70M, Suit Says

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 2:42 PM EDT) -- The seller of a wind farm project has told a New York federal court a former Innogy SE unit is purposely holding up the progress of the venture to avoid coughing up a nearly $70 million payment it owes upon completion of the project. The previous owner of the northeastern New York project, Trireme Energy Holdings Inc., and one of its units filed a suit Tuesday accusing Innogy Renewables US LLC of attempting to prevent a 37 turbine wind farm with the capacity to generate 125.5 megawatts of electricity from becoming operational by the end of 2020. Innogy SE was acquired by...

