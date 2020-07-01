DOI Escapes Tribe Members' Suit Over Election Petition

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota federal judge has tossed a suit by Oglala Sioux Tribe citizens seeking more time from the U.S. Department of the Interior to set up an election to amend the tribe's constitution, saying the DOI wasn't under any obligation to extend the deadline to collect signatures needed to secure the vote. The DOI had asked the court in April to dismiss the suit brought by three members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe's constitutional reform task force, saying they couldn't show that the department's Bureau of Indian Affairs had violated federal law by deciding not to waive the one-year window...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS