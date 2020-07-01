Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Block & Leviton Tapped To Lead Biopharma Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Block & Leviton LLP will represent a proposed class of shareholders in a suit in California federal court alleging drug developer Gossamer Bio Inc. violated federal securities laws by misleading investors about an asthma treatment it had in the works as it raised more than $317 million when it went public.

In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw appointed the firm lead counsel in the securities action and appointed its client, individual investor Scott Kuhne, as lead plaintiff after finding that he satisfied all of the lead plaintiff requirements of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act....

