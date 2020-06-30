Aeromexico Announces Ch. 11 Restructuring Amid Pandemic

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Mexican airline Aeromexico announced Tuesday that it has filed a voluntary Chapter 11 petition in New York bankruptcy court, joining the list of airlines to acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted their business. Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV said that it and some affiliates have filed petitions to implement financial restructuring measures while continuing to operate in order to strengthen its financial position and make the necessary operational changes to address the pandemic. "We are committed to taking the necessary measures so that we can operate effectively in this new landscape and be well prepared for a successful future when...

