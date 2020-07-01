ND High Court OKs Permit For Refinery Near National Park

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a state Clean Air Act permit for an oil refinery near a national park, finding that the state Department of Environmental Quality adequately responded to public concerns over pollution from the project. The five-justice court ruled Monday that the DEQ had considered hazardous air pollutants and volatile organic compounds during a public hearing period for the permit that was given to Meridian Energy Group Inc. and said the court was deferring to the agency's expertise on the matter consistent with precedent. Regarding allegations made by the National Parks Conservation Association that the permit doesn't...

