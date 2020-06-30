UAW Mulls Independent Oversight In Wake Of Embezzlement

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 11:41 PM EDT) -- United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble and the federal prosecutor overseeing an investigation into a $1 million embezzlement scheme involving high-ranking union officials say they are considering bringing in a third party to oversee future labor agreements. Gamble and U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, of the Eastern District of Michigan, said in a joint statement they had a "productive and helpful first meeting" on Tuesday discussing reform aimed at preventing corruption. The negotiations come less than a month after former UAW President Gary Jones pled guilty in Michigan federal court to charges he conspired with other high-ranking union officials to embezzle workers' dues, which he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS