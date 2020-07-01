Weil, Latham Guide Analytics Co. D&B's $1.7B Upsized IPO

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Shares for data and analytics service Dun & Bradstreet began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday in an upsized initial public offering that will raise $1.7 billion — the third largest this year — in a deal advised on by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP. Weil-led Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. said it will use the money raised from the offering and a separate $400 million private investment from some of its investors to buy back preferred stock issued when the company was taken private and to pay off debts. The New Jersey-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS