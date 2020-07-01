Kirkland-Guided KKR Pays $260M For Industrial Properties

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Represented by Kirkland & Ellis, KKR said Wednesday it paid $260 million for two industrial distribution properties totaling about 2.5 million square feet located in the Midwest and the South. The asset management giant said in a statement the properties in Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina, are fully leased and were bought from separate sellers, whom it didn't name. Both assets are fulfillment centers, it said. "We are excited to increase our footprint in these major distribution markets with the addition of two high-quality, stable assets," Roger Morales, KKR partner and head of commercial real estate acquisitions in the Americas, said...

