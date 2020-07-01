Carlyle Taps 2 Firms For $235M Indian Data Center Deal

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 10:07 AM EDT) -- Carlyle, advised by L&L Partners and Freshfields, will pay $235 million for a stake in the data center business of Indian telecommunications giant Bharti Airtel, the companies said Wednesday, in an agreement that values the unit at $1.2 billion and strengthens the private equity firm's portfolio of data center assets. The agreement sees Comfort Investments II, which is an entity affiliated with Carlyle Group-managed CAP V Mauritius Ltd., picking up a roughly 25% stake in Bharti Airtel's Nxtra Data Ltd., according to a statement. Carlyle is paying $235 million for the stake, and the deal values Nxtra at about $1.2 billion....

