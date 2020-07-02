New Protocol Aims To Help Move Arbitrations Online

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A protocol aimed at helping the international arbitration community adopt a globally consistent approach to online case management platforms has been released, a document that its authors say they hope will become a reference point for arbitration users looking to move their disputes online. The protocol, which guides lawyers, arbitrators, institutions and parties to developing safe, efficient and consistent procedures for a shared online case management platform, lays out the benefits of moving arbitrations online, while also addressing issues that will arise as disputes become more digitalized, including "must haves" like data privacy, security and general functionality of the platform....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS