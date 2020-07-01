Kelley Drye Attys Fined Over Misconduct In Telecom Row

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge overseeing a contentious telecom contract fight hit a Kelley Drye & Warren LLP office managing partner and two others connected to the firm with a $30,000 fine and harsh sanction order, saying their attempt to dodge blame for their own wrongdoing "smacks of desperation." While declining to remove the firm as defense counsel for Peerless Network Inc. and refer the case for a criminal or civil contempt proceeding, U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger said a costs-and-fees sanction alone would merely be an "irritant" rather than a true deterrent to more misconduct. In addition to an as-yet undecided...

