5th Circ. Told To Reject Client's Bid For Piece Of Fee Award

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A doctor who blew the whistle on Medicaid fraud is brazenly overreaching by arguing that he is entitled to a share of the attorney fees his lawyer was awarded by a bankruptcy court after a $4 million settlement, the attorney argued to the Fifth Circuit Wednesday.

The Fifth Circuit, which heard arguments in the case remotely, is tasked with deciding whether Dr. Saeed Rohi is right that attorney J. Mark Brewer of Brewer Pritchard & Buckley PC ended up with an "unconscionable" 70% of his recovery from the ABC Dental clinic. Brewer says Rohi is impermissibly trying to challenge a fee...

