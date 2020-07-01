OFCCP Curbs Affirmative Action Scrutiny Of Tricare Providers

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Reversing a long-held position, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs on Wednesday said it lacks authority to enforce affirmative action obligations against health care providers who participate in military health insurance program Tricare but not other federal contracts. In a final rule released Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Labor's OFCCP cemented a controversial proposal to stop ensuring that Tricare providers comply with employment protections involving race, sex and other characteristics. The rule said that even if the office had authority, it would grant a national interest exception for the providers. Craig Leen, the office's director, said in a Wednesday statement...

