Abbott Labs Tries To Shake ERISA Cybersecurity Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Abbott Laboratories wants an Illinois federal judge to toss a former employee's suit claiming the company and its retirement plan record-keeper allowed an imposter to steal $245,000 from her retirement account, arguing that the pharmaceutical giant wasn't responsible for the theft. In separate Tuesday motions, Abbott and its record-keeper Alight Solutions moved to dismiss retired Abbott worker Heide Bartnett's suit seeking to hold the companies responsible for the looting of her retirement account. Abbott said that while her "frustration over the theft is understandable … it is also misdirected" since Abbott wasn't the one that took the money or hacked her...

