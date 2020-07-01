Bausch Not Covered For Allergan Case, Insurers Say

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Insurers for Bausch Health Cos. asked a New Jersey federal judge Wednesday to find that they don't have to pay the pharmaceutical company's costs to defend and settle class-action suits it faced over an alleged insider trading scheme connected to a failed takeover of Allergan, contending the suits are not covered "securities claims." Bausch, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, is seeking a ruling that suits filed against it in 2014, alleging the company tipped off a hedge fund about an impending hostile takeover of Allergan, are covered by Valeant's multitiered 2013-2014 directors and officers insurance program with primary insurer AIG Insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS