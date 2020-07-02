Irish Co. Unable To Reverse Alice Loss On Music Transfer IP

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has upheld a California federal judge's 2019 ruling that four Data Scape Ltd. patents covering a method for transferring music files from one device to another are invalid under Alice. Wednesday's nonprecedential opinion said it agreed with the district court that the patents "are directed to the abstract idea of selective data storage, transfer, and processing," and rejected Ireland-based Data Scape's argument that they improved digital-data synchronization and so should be found patent eligible under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. Data Scape accused Western Digital Corp. of infringing the patents in a 2018 suit. "Despite Data Scape's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS