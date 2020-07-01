Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Co. Hit With Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The company that manufactures products for Kylie Jenner's cosmetics line is suing the LLC behind the line and its majority owner, Coty Inc., claiming in California state court Tuesday that the two companies misappropriated its trade secrets. King Kylie is the LLC behind Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, and Seed Beauty claims that when Coty purchased a controlling interest in Jenner's line earlier this year, it was simply a covert attempt to steal Seed's trade secrets. King Kylie is currently jointly owned by Coty and Jenner, according to the complaint. The heavily redacted complaint does not state the exact nature of the trade...

