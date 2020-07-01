Engine Co. Gets Malpractice Suit Against NJ Firm Revived

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Wednesday revived a malpractice case against Haddonfield, New Jersey-based law firm Archer, concluding that an alleged conflict of interest was not properly addressed by the lower court judge who tossed the case. In a decision remanding the action to a Superior Court in Atlantic City, a three-judge panel said the dispute between Engine Distributors Inc. and the firm — and how it played out in a disqualification decision in a related divorce case — was an essential element in the current suit filed by the engine company. But the Law Division judge who dismissed the...

