Sens. Advance Child Abuse Bill Piercing Tech Liability Shield

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Senate panel on Thursday unanimously approved a bipartisan bill that would eliminate a landmark liability protection for social media companies that fail to police child sexual abuse material, sending the bipartisan measure to the full Senate. The amended Earn It Act would strip social media platforms and other tech companies of their liability protection under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act when it comes to child sexual abuse material. Corporations could face state criminal charges as well as civil suits under federal and state laws. Anti-exploitation groups support the measure while privacy advocates and tech companies oppose the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS