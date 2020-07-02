CFIUS Latest Annual Report Reveals Key Enforcement Trends

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The most recent annual report from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to Congress covers the 229 notices and 21 declarations that were filed for CFIUS' review in the 2018 calendar year. The report also provides initial insight on the effects of the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018 and recent regulatory changes, while confirming the continuation of other trends in CFIUS practice. CFIUS is an interagency committee authorized to review certain transactions involving foreign investment in the U.S. and the effect of those transactions on U.S. national security. The committee is required under Section 721(m)...

