Cybersecurity Co. Accused Of Misleading Investors In IPO

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Israeli cybersecurity software company Tufin overstated its business prospects in North America in the lead-up to its $108 million initial public offering, teeing up a drop in its stock price when the company underperformed, an investor told a New York state court Wednesday. Investor Michael Roche filed a proposed class action accusing Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., its directors and the offering underwriters of making "materially misleading" disclosures about Tufin's growth prospects in North American markets. According to Roche, Tufin's regulatory filings overstated the company's customer relationships and growth metrics. "As a result, Tufin's representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly...

