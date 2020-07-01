Ill. Court Upholds Cook County's $9M Insurance Trial Win

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court on Tuesday upheld a jury's decision to award Cook County roughly $9 million in damages in a contract dispute with insurance broker USI Insurance, rejecting both the insurer's bid to ax the award and the county's attempt to boost it to $32.5 million. The court disagreed with USI's contention that the county's breach of contract lawsuit was time-barred, and said the lower court rightfully denied its bid for judgment notwithstanding the jury's verdict. But the appellate panel declined to hike up the county's damages award, saying that while it preserved the jury's finding of liability, it couldn't...

