11th Circ. Says Citigroup Cash-Advance Suit Belongs In US

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit in a published opinion Wednesday reversed a Florida federal judge's decision to dismiss a cash-advance fraud suit against Citigroup based on the finding it belonged in Mexico, remanding the case back to the Sunshine State and saying the wrongdoings involved "reverberated in the United States." The three-judge panel held that U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles mistakenly gave only "reduced" deference to the 39 plaintiffs' venue choice when he granted Citigroup's motion to dismiss, which argued the United States court wasn't the right forum. In reversing the district judge's decision, the panel also said Citigroup "had the burden of persuasion" but didn't support...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS