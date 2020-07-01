Former Obama Deputy WH Counsel Joins Latham in NYC

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has tapped former deputy White House counsel and MacAndrews & Forbes deputy general counsel Michael Bosworth to join its New York office as a partner in the litigation and trial department and a member of the white collar defense & investigations practice, the firm said Wednesday. Bosworth served as deputy assistant and deputy counsel to President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017, special counsel to the director of the FBI and as a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York. "Michael is a great talent with varied experience that will serve our clients well," Michèle Penzer,...

