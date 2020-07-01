High Times Parent To Acquire Calif. Cannabis Delivery Service

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The private equity-backed parent company of cannabis magazine High Times said it has entered into an acquisition agreement with a California cannabis delivery service, which the company said would give it distribution hubs in the Golden State as it seeks to break into retail marijuana. Hightimes Holding Corp. said Tuesday that the primarily stock-based transaction will close in September, which will be used to launch High Times-branded products and delivery on behalf of the 12 current and planned dispensaries it is in the process of buying in California. "While we have been planning this for quite some time now, the recent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS