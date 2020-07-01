Split 4th Circ. Won't Restore Overridden FMLA Verdict

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A split panel of Fourth Circuit judges found Wednesday that a lower court did not err in granting a judgment in favor of Rand Construction Corp. in a former employee's suit accusing the company of unlawfully firing her, saying the company showed a proper explanation for the firing. U.S. Circuit Judge Julius Ness Richardson, writing for the majority, said the district court correctly found Arlene Fry failed to show sufficient evidence from which a reasonable jury could find that Rand Construction's alleged reason for firing her was merely a pretext for retaliation after she took leave under the Family and Medical...

