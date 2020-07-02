Calif. Woman Gets 2 Years For False Green Card Promises

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A California woman received a two-year sentence for defrauding four Iranian nationals out of $120,000 with false promises that she could secure them American immigration benefits, including green cards and citizenship, the Justice Department has announced. A Virginia federal judge handed down the sentence against Helen Kennedy on Wednesday, ordering her to repay her victims and to serve out the term in a federal prison, instead of the home confinement sentence Kennedy had requested, court filings show. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith sentenced Kennedy to a two-year jail sentence for each of the five counts of wire fraud levied against...

