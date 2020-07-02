2020's Biggest Benefits Regulations: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's employee benefits arm spent the month of June removing barriers to profit for asset managers, investment advisers and the private equity industry, while attempting to limit ethical investments in 401(k) and pension plans. Some experts see the Employee Benefit Security Administration's high-impact month as an outgrowth of the Trump administration's election-year philosophy: "a desire to shove as much through at the end of the term as they can," including more brazen policies, said Barbara Roper, director of investor protection for the Consumer Federation of America. "There's a 'stick a thumb in the eye of the liberals'...

