9th Circ. Affirms Ruling On FCC Licensing Scheme

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has mostly affirmed a ruling ordering several companies to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission more than $14 million after the agency accused them of participating in a fraud scheme involving Federal Communications Commission cellular spectrum licenses. In a Wednesday decision, a three-judge panel said it found no issue with the evidence the SEC presented when making its case that Janus Spectrum LLC and several other companies encouraged investors to buy securities to raise funds for the FCC licenses, even though they knew the licenses would be of little value. The companies had allegedly told investors that...

