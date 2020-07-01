CORRECTED: House Approves Hong Kong Sanctions Bill

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday easily passed a bill to require sanctions on companies that help the Chinese government suppress Hong Kong's independence, following the Senate, which approved an identical measure last week. The Hong Kong Autonomy Act would have the executive branch maintain a list of companies, individuals and other entities that "materially contribute to the failure of the government of China to meet its obligations" to the semi-independent former British territory. The Chinese government has recently moved to increase its control and restrict personal freedoms in the global financial hub. The measure passed the House by unanimous...

