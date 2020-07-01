PTAB Told Broadcom's Bid To Fix Navigation IP Falls Short

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel grappled Wednesday with an argument from Japan Radio that Broadcom Corp.'s revised motion to amend a patent covering global navigation satellite system technology is doomed because Broadcom didn't heed feedback it received from the amendment pilot program. Aaron Fountain of DLA Piper, representing Japan Radio and Denso Corporation, argued that the problem the board identified in Broadcom's initial motion to amend still exists. He said Broadcom failed to offer a consistent claim construction for a term the board determined rendered the substitute claims indefinite and that the company repeated that fatal error in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS