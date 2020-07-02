Latham-Led AI Insurance Site Prices Upsized $319M IPO

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Renters and home insurance provider Lemonade's shares traded Thursday in an upsized $319 million initial public offering with shares peaking 144% above the offering price, in a deal advised on by Latham & Watkins LLP and White & Case LLP. Latham-led Lemonade Inc. said Wednesday that it was offering 11 million shares of common stock for $29 each, up from the $26 to $28 range proposed in an earlier filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The share price closed at $69.41 Thursday and reached as high as $70.80, or 144.1%, higher than the offering price. The new price will...

