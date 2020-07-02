Calif. Plastic Suit Belongs In State Court, Green Group Says

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- An environmental group hoping to hold Nestle, PepsiCo, Clorox and others accountable for plastic pollution along California's coastline has slammed the companies' attempts to try the case in federal court, saying they have mischaracterized its state-specific arguments as national or international issues. Earth Island Institute told a California federal court Wednesday that its nuisance case should be remanded to state court, where it was originally filed, despite claims from the corporate giants that its claims raise national and international issues. The institute said that its complaint mentioned no national laws and that local issues also seen on a national or global scale...

