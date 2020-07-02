Angelo Gordon Raises $1.5B For European RE Fund

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT) -- New York-based investment firm Angelo Gordon & Co. LP said Thursday that its latest real estate fund raised $1.5 billion that will be used to target all types of property in the U.K., the Nordic countries and Western Europe. Angelo Gordon said in a statement that its AG Europe Realty Fund III exceeded the fund's target of $1.2 billion and hit its hard cap. The firm said the fund will focus on sub-performing off-market investments, from those with established cash flow to distressed assets that need restructuring. "Significant levels of dislocation and distress in the real estate sector in the UK...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS